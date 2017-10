ஸ்கூல்க்கு மட்டும் லீவு விடுவீங்க.. ஏன் நாங்க மனுஷங்க இல்லயா? குமுறும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்

Memes

Kalai Mathi

North chennai, vyasarpadi, perambur area floodedfor just 1 day rain. Why no Govt ready to take permanent solution. #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/G11jHViAgD

Chennai roads are never ready for such intense rain #ChennaiRains #HereWeGoAgain

English summary

Netizens slams politician for chennai flood. For one day rain chennai roads looks like ponds. Water flooded in lowland areas and flooded homes.