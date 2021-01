பெங்களூர்-நாகர்கோவில் இடையே.. மதுரை வழியே துவங்கியது சிறப்பு ரயில் சேவை.. தினமும் இயங்கும்

English summary

Southern Railway has announced a special train between Bangalore and Nagercoil via Madurai. Train No. 07235 will leave Bangalore at 5 pm tomorrow and reach Madurai at 2.55 am the next day. The train will reach Nellai railway station at 6.10 am. Arrive Nagercoil at 8.20 am. In the return direction, Train No. 07236 will leave Nagercoil at 7.10 pm on January 1. Arrive at Nellai railway station at 9pm. The train will reach Madurai at 11.50 am. The train will reach Bangalore Railway Station at 9.20 am the next day.