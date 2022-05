ராகுல் பார்ட்டி வீடியோ! சீன பெண் யார்? இந்தியாவுக்கு எதிராக பெரிய திட்டமா? கேள்வி கேட்கும் சிடிஆர்!

Indians have no problem with @RahulGandhi holidaying or partying. After all, that is his main business.



But who is he partying with? She appears to be a Chinese National.



Why is the Dynast mostly seen with Chinese? Is he planning something big with China against India? https://t.co/dpmDsE4kTL — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 3, 2022