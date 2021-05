டவ்-தே புயல்.. கேரளாவில் விடாமல் பெய்யும் கனமழை.. ஊருக்குள் புகுந்த கடல் நீர்.. பதறவைக்கும் வீடியோ!

This is #Chellanam in #Kerala , A place were test positivity is more than 50% and now its heavy rain and these peoples houses are destroyed. @vijayanpinarayi does nothing #KeralaModel , what a shame #ShamePinarayi . Please help @PMOIndia @AmitShah @MOS_MEA @SobhaBJP pic.twitter.com/GMnQjdTzjm