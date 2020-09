தளர்வுகளைத் தொடர்ந்து நாம் வெளி வரும் போது அலட்சியம் காட்டக்கூடாது - கமல்

English summary

Lockdown relaxations have been announced in Tamil Nadu. People who have been paralyzed inside the house till today have started leaving their homes freely since this morning. Temples and shops are crowded with people. Kamal Haasan, the founder of the Makkan Neethi Mayyam party, who is acting in this situation, has posted on his Twitter page that the only solution is to protect ourselves from this disease, our lifestyle and precaution.