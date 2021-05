சட்டசபை எதிர்கட்சித்தலைவர் யார் - ஓபிஎஸ், இபிஎஸ் தலைமையில் எம்எல்ஏக்கள் மல்லுக்கட்டு

English summary

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneer Selvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy chaired a meeting at the AIADMK headquarters to select the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. AIADMK All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam may have put up a spirited fight against the DMK alliance and emerged as a strong Opposition party in Tamil Nadu Assembly, but the problems and challenges for the party are far from over.