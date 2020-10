உ.பி. ஷாக்.. 2 நாள்ல மீடியா போயிரும்.. வாக்குமூலத்தை மாற்றுங்கள்! பெண்ணின் தந்தையை மிரட்டிய கலெக்டர்

The #Hathras DM is recorded pressuring the family of the brave girl in the #HathrasCase over the statement they gave the @Uppolice that their daughter was raped! He says

"The Media will go in 2-3 days. We will stand with you. It's upon you if you want to change your statement" pic.twitter.com/NF87ZSUyGW — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 1, 2020