சஸ்பெண்ட் செய்யப்பட்ட 8 எம்பிக்களுக்கு டீ வாங்கி கொண்டு வந்த ராஜ்யசபா துணை தலைவர்.. ட்விஸ்ட்

#WATCH : Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw

English summary

Farm Bills row: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs spend night outside Parliament in protest as farmer unrest grows. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.