ஹைதராபாத் ஏர்போர்ட்டில் வெடித்த இண்டிகோ விமான டயர்.. கிளம்பிய தீ.. ரோஜா உள்ளிட்ட பயணிகள் தப்பினர்

India

oi-Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

YSR Congress Party MLA Roja, who was traveling in IndiGo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad, escaped unhurt in a flight accident. IndiGo - 6E 7117, which started at 8.55 PM in Tirupati, landed in Hyderabad at 10.25 PM.