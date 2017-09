கண்முன் நண்பன் நீரில் மூழ்குவதை கூட கவனிக்காமல் செல்ஃபி எடுத்த இளைஞர்கள்.. கல்லூரி மாணவன் சாவு

India

Gajalakshmi

#Karnataka : A 17-year-old student drowned while his friends were busy taking a selfie in a pond near Kanakapura pic.twitter.com/x65nBaEmA4

#Bengaluru : #College #students fail to notice their friend #drowning while taking #selfie in a pond near Kanakapura. (TV) pic.twitter.com/p3bZdII9EN

Vishwas a student of National College drowned in water even as his friends were with him failed to notice he is drowning as they all were busy in clicking group selfies.