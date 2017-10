மகாத்மா காந்தியின் உயிரை காக்க அமெரிக்கா முயற்சித்ததா? மறு விசாரணை கோரி சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டில் வழக்கு

India

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Did the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), an intelligence agency of the United States during World War II and a predecessor of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), try to protect Mahatma Gandhi? This question is one among many raised before the Supreme Court in a petition which has sought the re-opening of investigation into Mahatma Gandhi’s murder, suggesting whether it was one of the biggest cover-ups in history.