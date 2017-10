பெங்களூரில் கொட்டித் தீர்க்கும் கன மழை.. சாலைகளில் வெள்ளம்

India

Veera Kumar

Bengaluru: Water-logging in parts of the city after heavy rain pic.twitter.com/H4dnGXAl4b

Waters enters into houses and apartments in #Bengaluru #BengaluruRains @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/anePtvS9uE

English summary

Heavy rain lashes in Bengaluru since many hours an floods in low lying areas.