கடலை பாட்டி.. சோலார் தாத்தா.. மும்பை போராட்டத்தில் கலக்கும் விவசாயிகள்!

So glad to see Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims serving food and water in #FarmersMarchToMumbai . Thank u farmers for bringing communities together.

Mumbai farmers match got viral in social media. There are 6 reasons behind the Farmers protest in Mumbai. The Protest led by more than 35,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), demanding a complete waiver of loans, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday.