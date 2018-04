ஹீரோயிசமா காட்டுறீங்க?.. ஆதார் கார்ட் மோசடியை கண்டுபிடித்தவர் மீது வழக்கு!

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

English magazine The Tribune has exposed the Aadhaar breach racket by its sting opearation. Anybody can get Aadhaar details of anyone for 500 rupees in just 10 mins. There was a Whats app group which was working for breaching the details. Now police has filed FIR against the journalist who did this sting operation.