உலக அளவில் பறக்கும் ரஜினியின் "கொடி"... சீன செய்தி சேனலும் விதிவிலக்கல்ல!

Indian film star #Rajinikanth announces entry into politics, to launch his own party https://t.co/l1c5FrLIK3 pic.twitter.com/rAkxDpcvPM

English summary

China's leading news channel China Xinhua News relays that Indian film star Rajinikanth announces entry into politics, to launch his own party.