எந்த முறைகேடும் நடக்காது.. அமெரிக்க நீதிமன்றத்தில் இந்திய தேர்தல் பற்றி பேசிய மார்க் ஜூக்கர்பெர்க்!

We will do everything to ensure safe election in India says, Mark Zuckerberg. India's election is the main focus for Facebook says, Mark Zuckerberg. A few days ago Cambridge Analytica illegally used 50 million people Facebook accounts. It did a major role in America election and Brexit. This issue becomes a major one after Channel -4 sting operation video came out. Now they decided to focus on the election in India.