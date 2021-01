மக்கள் மனங்களில் எம்ஜிஆரும், ஜெயலலிதாவும் தெய்வமாக வாழ்கிறார்கள் - முதல்வர் பழனிசாமி

English summary

Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy has said that MGR and Jayalalithaa still live as gods in the minds of the people today. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam jointly inaugurate a temple built in memory of late AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa on Today at T. Kunnathur near Tirumangalam.