தை அமாவாசை: திருநாங்கூர் பெருமாள் கோவில்களில் 11 கருடசேவை - துர்கா ஸ்டாலின் தரிசனம்

English summary

11 garuda seva festival held in Divya Desams in Thirunangoor area near Sirgazhi in Nagapattinam district. The 11th Karudasevai festival was held on Friday in Thirunangur near Sirkazhi. It is hoped that the devotees who attend this ceremony will not be reborn as they will get the blessings of worshiping the 11 Divya Desa Perumals. DMK leader MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin attended and worshiped all the 11 great deities.