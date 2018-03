தன்வந்திரி பீடத்தில் திருமண தடை நீங்கி குழந்தை பேறு தரும் யாகங்கள்

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Gandrava raja homam and Swayamvara Parvathi homam helps to avoid delays in marriage. Swayamvara Parvathi homam also helps to identify a perfect life partner to lead a happy married life. The homan will conduct on March 31full moon day at Walajapet Sri Danvantri Arokya peedam.