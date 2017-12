பணத்தாசை இருந்தால் நான் 20வது வயதிலேயே அரசியலுக்கு வந்திருப்பேன் - கனிமொழி வேதனை

Tamilnadu

Dakshinamurthy

English summary

If am fond of wealth i would have joined in politics at age of 20 and not in 40s says kanimozhi. she released a press note stating that the past six years were the most stressful years in her life. she said that she has been framed in false acquisition as a political revenge. And also added that, she refused to take ministership as she is not in power hunger. And she thanked the family members and party workers, as its the reason to come across these years in the case.