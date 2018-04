ஜெ. சுயநினைவோடுதான் கைரேகை வைத்தார்.. விசாரணை ஆணையம் அறிக்கை

Tamilnadu

TN government announces that Enquiry commission under Retired Judge Arumugasamy appointed to probe Jayalalitha's death. Now 6-month extension for Inquiry commission in Jayalalitha death. In the commission, DR. Balaji says no one has given the proper letter to get Jayalalitha's fingerprint. Jayalalitha's thump impression got by Sasikala when J was conscious confirms, Inquiry commission.