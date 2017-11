இன்னும் இருக்கிறது கன மழை.. எச்சரிக்கும் பிபிசி

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

S ASIA: Satellite from the last 24 hours shows heavy #monsoonal storms across S India & Sri Lanka. More heavy #rain to come. Stav D pic.twitter.com/XPbTB0uBku

English summary

Satellite from the last 24 hours shows heavy monsoonal storms across S India & Sri Lanka. More heavy rain to come, says BBC weather.