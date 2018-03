’என்னாது.. ஒரு காபி விலை 180 ரூபாய், டீ விலை 135 ரூபாயா... ’ : அதிர்ச்சியடைந்த ப.சிதம்பரம்

Tamilnadu

oi-Mohan Prabhaharan

Coffee Rs 180. I asked who buys it? Answer was 'many'. Am I outdated?

At Chennai Airport Coffee Day I asked for tea. Offered hot water and tea bag, price Rs 135. Horrified, I declined. Was I right or wrong?

Former Central Finance minister P Chidambaram says in a tweet that, He is shocked and horrified after hearing the Coffee and Tea price at Chennai Airport.