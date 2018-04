பழனி சிலை முறைகேடு வழக்கை பொன்.மாணிக்கவேல் தான் விசாரிக்க வேண்டும்-ஆளுநருக்கு மாஜி அமைச்சர் கடிதம்

Tamilnadu

TamilNadu Former minister VV Swaminithan has written a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit,IG Pon Manickavel should investigate Palani temple idol case.DGP has ordered shifting of the case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation in the making of a 'Panchaloha' idol for the renowned Palani temple from the idol wing to the Crime Branch CID (CBCID).