ஆண்ட்ரமேடாவில் ஒளிவட்டம்.. விண்வெளி ஆய்வில் மைல்கல்.. ஹப்பிள் தொலைநோக்கியின் வாவ் கண்டுபிடிப்பு!

English summary

In a landmark study, scientists using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have mapped the immense envelope of gas, called a halo, surrounding the Andromeda galaxy, our nearest large galactic neighbor. Scientists were surprised to find that this tenuous, nearly invisible halo of diffuse plasma extends 1.3 million light-years from the galaxy about halfway to our Milky Way and as far as 2 million light-years in some directions. This means that Andromeda’s halo is already bumping into the halo of our own galaxy.