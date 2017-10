வாழ்க்கையில் வெற்றி பெற பெண்களை வணங்குங்கள்... அமெரிக்க கல்வியாளர் அறிவுறுத்தல்!

Essays

Shankar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Dr. Arun Alagappan, Founder and President of Advantage Testing, emphasised to respect women for success in life. He was honored as chief guest at 7th annual fundraising event of Sastha Tamil Foundation in Dallas Tx. Dr. Arun gave a detailed speech, with tips for preparing SAT and ACT examinations for students preparing for college admission.