அமெரிக்காவில் ஒர் கவிதைத் திருவிழா.. ஈரோடு தமிழன்பனுக்கு மகாகவி பட்டம்!

English summary

1000 poems of Erode Tamilanban were recited in Dallas, USA. The event was organized by Metroplex Tamil Sangam. Puduchery Oruthului Kavithai Maiyam Amirthaganesan inaugurated the event, in which children over 8 years to adults participated in person and over teleconference call. It is told that this is the first event of such a kind in United States.