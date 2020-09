மகாளய பட்ச நாட்களில் கர்ணன் செய்த அன்னதானம் - புராண கதை

English summary

In the case of Mahalaya, it is said that if we give alms to the ancestors who are looking for us and give food to the hungry, their generation will get food without hunger. The best of donations is Annathanam. The greatest blessing is to satisfy one's hunger. Karna, who had made many donations, was starving. The reason is that Karna does not give alms Said. There is a Purana story about it.