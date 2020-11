குரு பெயர்ச்சி 2020: சிம்ம ராசிக்காரர்களுக்கு விபரீத ராஜயோகம் தேடி வரும்.

English summary

Simmam Rasi Guru peyarchi Palan 2020 Tamil. Simmam Rasi is going to seek the grace of the Guru and the grace of the Lord. According to the Vakkiya panchangam Guru Peyarchi takes place on November 15th 2020. According to the Thirukkanitha Panchanga, Karthika falls on the 5th day, November 20th 2020. Guru Bhagavan moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn.