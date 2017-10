பணக்கஷ்டம் நீங்கி செல்வ செழிப்பை தரும் லக்ஷமி குபேர பூஜை!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of India. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and marks the return of Lord Rama with Sita to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. The day begins with people exchanging sweets, gifts, decorating homes, feasting or fasting, while they light diyas, fireworks and offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Kuber. Many devotees of Mahalakshmi even observe a fast. The Lakshmi Vrat (fast) concludes only after the elaborate Lakshmi Puja in the evening.