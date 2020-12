சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி 2020: சனிபகவானுக்கு பரிகார பூஜை - மார்கழி பவுர்ணமியில் முப்பெரும் யாகங்கள்

English summary

Sani bhagavan from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Special pujas were held for the underworld Sorana Saneeswarar and Jaya Mangala Saneeswarar at the Dhanwantari Peedam in Walajapet The three major sacrifices are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 29.12.2020 at Thiruvathirai Nakshatra from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon in honor of Pavurnami.