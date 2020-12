சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி 2020: திருநள்ளாறு நள தீர்த்த குளமும் நளன் தமயந்தி கதையும் - சனி தோஷம் நீங்கும்

English summary

Sani Peyarchi 2020-2023 Tamil Purana Story of Nalan Dhamayanthi. Elarai Sani Saturn emperor Nala emigrated from the country and left the family. Lord Sani gives many troubles to human beings in different periods like Ezharai Sani, Arthashtama Sani, Ashtamathu Sani, Kandaga sani. Those who understand that this is a lesson, not a punishment, recover from it and win life. Those who read the story of Nalan Tamayanti will understand this fact.