ஸ்ரீரங்கம் ரங்கநாதர் கோயிலில் சித்திரை தேர்த் திருவிழா: நெல்லளவு கண்டருளிய நம்பெருமாள்

English summary

Namperumal along with Upaya Nachiyar visited the Srirangam Ranganathar Temple on the eve of the Chithrai Festival. Namperumal wakes up at 6.30 am in the Karuda Mandapam in the Karuda Mandapam as the main event of the festival, the 9th Chithirai Therottam has been canceled due to corona.