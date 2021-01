பொங்கல் பானையில் பொங்கும் பால் எந்த திசை நோக்கி வழிய வேண்டும் தெரியுமா

English summary

Pongal festival It is our culture to worship and thank the sun as Pongalo Pongal while frying Pongalpan. They will bow down to see the direction in which the frothy milk is pouring out of the pot. The belief is that good will take place in our home if the milk flows towards the east, north.When Pongal is in full swing, everyone in the house shouts 'Pongalo Pongal' and makes a faint sound by pouring rice and milk in a pot.