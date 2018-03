சூரியனும் சனியும் இணைந்து ஊழலுக்கு வெக்கபோறாங்க ஆப்பு - யுகாதி கூறும் கட்டியம்!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

English summary

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi falls on Sunday, March 18. It is a festival celebrating New Year’s Day for Hindus from the Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states of India. A festival that is known by the name of Gudi Parva in Maharashtra, is celebrated as Ugadi in some other states. Preparations for the festival begin a week before due to the amount of food and decorations involved. Homes are also cleaned thoroughly. Fresh mango leaves go up around front doors for good luck. People also buy themselves new clothes for the festival, daub the front of their houses with colourful designs and use coconuts as decorations.