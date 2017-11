நோய் தடுப்பாற்றல் அதிகரிக்கனுமா? உலக நோய் தடுப்பு தினத்தில் குரு பகவானை வணங்குங்கள்!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

World Immunization Day is celebrated every year on November 10. This day is celebrated to make people aware about the importance of getting timely vaccinations against vaccine preventable diseases. Immunization is the process whereby a person is made immune or resistant to an infectious disease, typically by the administration of a vaccine. Immunization helps protect the child from life threatening diseases. It also helps reduce the spread of disease to other