கர்நாடக அதிருப்தி எம்எல்ஏக்களை தகுதி நீக்கம் செய்ய முடியுமா? கட்சி தாவல் தடை சட்டம் சொல்வது என்ன?

The Congress in Karnataka said today that there has been a violation of their right under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. While the proceedings in the House where a floor test was scheduled has dragged on, there is talk that the Congress would push for the disqualification of the rebel MLAs. In normal course ahead of a trust vote, a whip is issued and if the MLAs do not abide it, then they face disqualification. In case of disqualification, the MLA in question cannot contest a by-election for the existing legislative assembly. He cannot become a minister in the current assembly and neither can be a part of the legislative council. The MLA can however contest an election held for the next assembly