பெங்களூருவில் டிசம்பர் 31 மாலை 6 மணி முதல் 144 தடை.. கடும் கட்டுப்பாடு.. போலீஸ் கமிஷ்னர் அதிரடி

English summary

Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st December till 6am on 1st January . 'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed: said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.