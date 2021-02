சினிமா பாணியில் டிஜிட்டல் எடை மெஷினில் வைத்து கஞ்சா, போதை மாத்திரை கடத்தல் - சென்னையில் 2 பேர் கைது

Chennai Air Cargo Customs : 44 kg Hashish & 700 gm meth crystals valued at Rs. 5.1 crore, concealed in digital weighing scales, destined for Doha(Qatar) seized under NDPS Act at export shed ACC. Exporter & CHA staff arrested. pic.twitter.com/ptvn6O3KLf

English summary

Chennai Air Cargo Customs officials intercepted an export consignment, bound for Qatar,Doha, based on intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling. As per the shipping bill, the 7 packages were declared as containing 55 weighing scales.