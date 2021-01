கனிமொழி குறித்து தரக்குறைவு விமர்சனம்.. சொந்த கட்சிக்காரருக்கு எதிராக பொங்கி எழுந்த குஷ்பு

Irrespective of the party, or an individual, a degrading, disrespectful comment about a woman should be condemned. @KanimozhiDMK is a wife, a daughter, a woman and a parliamentarian elected by the people. She deserves respect and that should be given to her at every give point.🙏

English summary

Khushbu support kanimozhi on twitter: 'Irrespective of the party, or an individual, a degrading, disrespectful comment about a woman should be condemned. Kanimozhi is a wife, a daughter, a woman and a parliamentarian elected by the people. She deserves respect and that should be given to her at every give point".