  • search
சென்னை அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    சென்னை வண்டலூர் உயிரியல் பூங்கா அருகே தீ விபத்து... பற்றி எரியும் தீயால் புகைமூட்டம்

    By
    |

    சென்னை: தாம்பரம் அடுத்த வண்டலூர் உயிரியல் பூங்காவில் வனப்பகுதியில் தீ பற்றி எரிந்து வருவதால் பரபரப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

    காஞ்சிபுரம் மாவட்டம் தாம்பரம் அருகே வண்டலூரில் பல நூறு ஏக்கர் பரப்பளவில் உயிரியல் பூங்கா இருக்கிறது. இங்கு ஏராளமனான வனவிலங்குகள் வசிக்கின்றன. நாள்தோறும் ஆயிரக்கணக்கான மக்கள் இந்த சுற்றுலா தளத்திற்கு சென்று வருகிறார்கள்.

    fire on vandalur forest near zeological park chennai

    இந்நிலையில் வண்டலூர் உயிரியல் பூங்கா அருகே வனப்பகுதியில் இன்று மதியம் திடீரென தீப்பிடித்து எரிந்தது. காய்ந்த மரங்களில் பற்றி எரிந்த தீ அந்த பகுதியில் வேகமாக பரவத் தொடங்கியது.

    இது பற்றி அந்த பகுதி மக்கள் தீயணைப்பு துறையினருக்கு தகவல் கொடுத்தனர். இதையடுத்து தீயணைப்பு வாகனத்துடன் விரைந்து வந்த தீயணைப்பு வீரர்கள் தீயை அணைக்கும் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டு வருகிறார்கள்.

    இந்த தீ விபத்தால் அந்த பகுதியில் புகை மூட்டமாக காணப்படுகிறது.

    திருமணம் ஆகாதவரா? இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் பதிவு இலவசம்!

    வட சென்னை தொகுதியின் மொத்த தேர்தல் தகவலும் இங்கே!
    வருடம்
    வேட்பாளர் பெயர் கட்சி லெவல் வாக்குகள் வாக்கு சதவீதம் வெற்றி வித்தியாசம்
    2014
    வெங்கடேஷ் பாபு டி.ஜி அஇஅதிமுக வென்றவர் 4,06,704 46% 99,704
    கிரிராஜன். ஆர் திமுக தோற்றவர் 3,07,000 34% 0
    2009
    இளங்கோவன் டி.கெ.எஸ் திமுக வென்றவர் 2,81,055 43% 19,153
    பாண்டியன். டி சிபிஐ தோற்றவர் 2,61,902 40% 0
    + More Details

    மேலும் சென்னை செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    vandalur fire accident வண்டலூர் உயிரியல் பூங்கா தீ விபத்து

    English summary
    fire on vandalur forest near zoological park, Smoke haze in vandalur
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019

    நாள் முழுவதும் oneindia
    செய்திகளை உடனுக்குடன் பெற

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue