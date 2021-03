லாக்டவுன் ஓராண்டு ஓடிப்போச்சு.... கொரோனா போகலையே - என்னென்ன கூத்து நடந்தது தெரியுமா

How many of you remember this moment😂😂 #JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ofm5YxgKDT

#JanataCurfew One this day one yaer, ago😷😷 The day we will be remembered forever & ever #lockdown #oneyear #anniversary pic.twitter.com/YtjPmmiYcq

22nd March Legends! Go Corona Go Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back #JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37

English summary

Janata Curfew Anniversary Now, a year later, Indians are remembering the day and sharing their memories on Twitter, along with hilarious memes and jokes.