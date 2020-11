தமிழகத்தில் நவம்பர் 8 வரைக்கும் மழை வெளுத்து வாங்கும் - வெதர்மேன் பிரதீப் ஜான்

English summary

TamilNadu wetherman predicted, This will be the pattern of rains for next 3-4 days till 8th November then we head for mini-break again. Today in Coastal areas Chennai, Pondy, Cuddalore, Nagai, Tiruvarur, Karaikkal, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi will get moderate rains from the easterlies associated convergence.