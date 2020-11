மகாராஜா பிறந்தநாள் சபரிமலை ஐயப்பன் கோவில் நடை திறப்பு: பக்தர்களுக்கு அனுமதி இல்லை

English summary

Special poojas and worships are held at the Sabarimala Iyappan Temple on the occasion of the birthday of Chithirai Thirunal Maharaja. This year the Maharaja’s birthday is celebrated on Friday the 13th November 2020. The Sabarimala Ayappan Temple will open at 5 pm on Thursday. Devasam board officials have announced that devotees will not be allowed to perform Sami darshan.