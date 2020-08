கட்டுக்கடங்காத கொரோனா.. தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 5986 பேர் பாதிப்பு.. 116 பேர் பலி

English summary

In Tamil Nadu, another 5986 people have been affected with coronavirus. In Tamil Nadu, 116 people have been killed in a single day today. Also, today 5742 people have been discharged. Corona infection has been confirmed in 1175 people in Chennai today. In Chennai, 22 people have been reported dead.In the case of Chennai, the number of patients receiving treatment is 12,287, the number of survivors is 1,06,626 and the number of deaths is 2,537.