TN CM MK Stalin: திமுக இளைஞர் குழு தொடங்கி முத்துவேல் கருணாநிதி மு.க ஸ்டாலின் எனும் நான் வரை

English summary

DMK leader MK Stalin has taken over as chief minister. Starting with the DMK youth, he gradually grew in the party and became the Chief Minister. Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin knowns as M.K. Stalin was born on 1st March 1953 as the third son to the prominent Dravidian leader and five-time chief minister of Tamilnadu, Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi.