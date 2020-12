பாரத பந்த் : விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக நாட்டின் பல பகுதிகளில் ரயில் மறியல் போராட்டம்

Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained. Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/syREnd7Iez

English summary

Rail roko took place in many parts of the country in support of the Bharat Bandh full blockade. Thousands arrested in Maharashtra train crash Orissa, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the train involved in the picket were arrested. 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Buldhana district on Tuesday.