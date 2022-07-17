குடியரசு தலைவர் பதவியேற்பு விழா LIVE : நாட்டின் 15-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்பு!
டெல்லி: இந்தியாவின் 15-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்க உள்ளார். இதனையொட்டி நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்தில் சிறப்பான ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன
Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
Today I will be taking oath as the 15th President of India in presence of Chief -Justice of Hon'ble Supreme court in Central Hall of Indian Parliament. I would like to thank all Citizens of India for your Support, Wishes and Blessings.— Draupadi Murmu • ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ (@draupadimurmupr) July 25, 2022
Jay Mahaprabhu Jagannath.
President-elect #DroupadiMurmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
President-elect #DroupadiMurmu greets Union Ministers, political leaders and media outside her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ZsCeeK5Pcf— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the residence of NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu to congratulate her on being elected as the country's President. pic.twitter.com/purJUsQqMJ— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu officially declared as the President of the country pic.twitter.com/QQOGYLigS6— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Celebrations break out outside NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's residence in Delhi as she crosses the 50% mark of the total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting in the election. pic.twitter.com/1uMpQKmSoq— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
On behalf of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, People of Tamil Nadu and on my behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mrs Draupadi Murmu , a representative of the Tribal Community,1/2 pic.twitter.com/NzFV7vBjoy— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) July 21, 2022
Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022
Hearty congratulations to Hon'ble Droupadi Murmu avl on being elected to the highest constitutional position of India. Emerging from the oppressed sections of the society, we strongly believe that you will stand by silenced voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy. pic.twitter.com/vbQnPReb19— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
Visuals from her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/c4ENPKOWys