குடியரசு தலைவர் பதவியேற்பு விழா LIVE : நாட்டின் 15-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்பு!

கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி இறுதிச்சடங்கு கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி உடலை கொண்டு சென்ற கான்வாய் நின்றது ஏன்? கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி: சிசிடிவி காட்சிகள் வெளியானது எப்படி? கசியும் சீக்ரெட்: எடப்பாடிக்கு எதிராக உருவாகும் "மூவர்" அணி
    டெல்லி: இந்தியாவின் 15-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்க உள்ளார். இதனையொட்டி நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்தில் சிறப்பான ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன

    Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President of India today

    10:09 AM, 25 Jul
    நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்துக்கு திரவுபதி முர்மு வருகை
    10:09 AM, 25 Jul
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் லோக்சபா சபாநாயகர் ஓம் பிர்லா, ராஜ்யசபா தலைவர் வெங்கயா நாயுடு- திரவுபதி முர்மாவை வரவேற்றனர்
    10:08 AM, 25 Jul
    நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்தில் புதிய ஜனாதிபதி திரெளபதி முர்மு பதவியேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சி
    10:06 AM, 25 Jul
    நாடாளுமன்றம் வருகை தந்த புதிய ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்முவுக்கு வரவேற்பு
    10:05 AM, 25 Jul
    நாடாளுமன்றத்துக்கு வருகை தந்தார் திரவுபதி முர்மு
    9:56 AM, 25 Jul
    குதிரைப்படை அணிவகுப்புடன் நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்துக்கு திரவுபதி முர்மு வருகை
    9:55 AM, 25 Jul
    ஜனாதிபதி பதவியை நிறைவு செய்த ராம்நாத் கோவிந்துக்கு முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் வாழ்த்து
    9:51 AM, 25 Jul
    ஜனாதிபதி மாளிகையில் இருந்து ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், திரவுபதி முர்மு நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்துக்கு புறப்பட்டனர்
    9:33 AM, 25 Jul
    புதிய ஜனாதிபதியாக பதவியேற்கும் திரவுபதி முர்முவுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் வாழ்த்து
    9:17 AM, 25 Jul
    மக்கள் ஆதரவுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகளுக்கும் பெருநன்றி- ஜனாதிபதியாக பதவியேற்கும் திரவுபதி முர்மு
    8:44 AM, 25 Jul
    நாட்டின் புதிய ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்பு
    8:44 AM, 25 Jul
    இந்தியாவின் 15-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு இன்று பதவியேற்பு
    8:44 AM, 25 Jul
    டெல்லி நாடாளுமன்ற மைய மண்டபத்தில் புதிய ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு பதவியேற்பு விழா
    8:44 AM, 25 Jul
    ஜனாதிபதியாக திரவுபதி முர்மு பதவி ஏற்ற பின் 21 குண்டுகள் முழங்க மரியாதை வழங்கப்படும்
    8:43 AM, 25 Jul
    ஜனாதிபதி மாளிகையில் திரவுபதி முர்முவுக்கு முப்படை அணிவகுப்பு மரியாதை
    10:40 PM, 21 Jul
    திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு பாமக தலைவர் அன்புமணி ராமதாஸ் வாழ்த்து
    10:40 PM, 21 Jul
    திரௌபதி முர்மு சாதாரண குடும்பத்தில் பிறந்து, இந்தியாவின் முதல் குடிமகளாக உயர்ந்திருக்கிறார். மிகவும் எளிமையானவர். அடித்தட்டு மக்களின் தேவைகளையும், பிரச்சனைகளையும் நன்கு அறிந்தவர் என்பது அவரது கூடுதல் சிறப்பாகும் - அன்புமணி ராமதாஸ்
    10:15 PM, 21 Jul
    குடியரசுத் தலைவராகத் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள திரௌபதி முர்மு டெல்லியில் உள்ள தனது இல்லத்திற்கு வெளியே மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்களுக்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்தார்.
    9:45 PM, 21 Jul
    நாட்டின் புதிய ஜனாதிபதியாகும் திரெளபதி முர்முவுக்கு உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித்ஷா நேரில் வாழ்த்து
    9:40 PM, 21 Jul
    புதிய குடியரசு தலைவராக திரௌபதி முர்மு தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டதாக அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு
    9:40 PM, 21 Jul
    இதன் மூலம் நாட்டின் 15ஆவது குடியரசு தலைவராக திரௌபதி முர்மு பதவி ஏற்க உள்ளார்
    9:37 PM, 21 Jul
    டெல்லியில் களைகட்டிய கொண்டாட்டம்
    9:19 PM, 21 Jul
    எதிர்க்கட்சி தலைவர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு வாழ்த்து
    9:19 PM, 21 Jul
    திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு அதிமுக சார்பிலும் தமிழக மக்கள் சார்பிலும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்- எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி
    9:12 PM, 21 Jul
    நாட்டின் 15ஆவது ஜனாதிபதியாக தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு ராகுல் காந்தி வாழ்த்து
    8:55 PM, 21 Jul
    புதிய குடியரசு தலைவராக தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் வாழ்த்து
    8:55 PM, 21 Jul
    உயர்ந்த அரசியலமைப்பு பதவிக்கு தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்ட திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு வாழ்த்துகள் - முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின்
    8:55 PM, 21 Jul
    அரசியலமைப்பு ஜனநாயகத்தை உறுதிப்படுத்த திரௌபதி முர்மு துணை நிற்க வேண்டும் -முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின்
    8:33 PM, 21 Jul
    நாட்டின் 15ஆவது குடியரசு தலைவராக உள்ள திரௌபதி முர்முவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி நேரில் வாழ்த்து
    8:17 PM, 21 Jul
    ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலில் வென்ற திரௌபதி முர்முவை வாழ்த்துகிறேன் - யஷ்வந்த் சின்ஹா
    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்  

    Indian Presidential Election Results [இந்திய ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தல் முடிவுகள்] 2022 LIVE News Updates in Tamil: நாட்டின் 15வது குடியரசுத் தலைவரை தேர்ந்தெடுப்பதற்கான தேர்தலில் (President elections 2022) பதிவான வாக்குகள் இன்று எண்ணப்பட்டு முடிவுகள் அறிவிக்கப்பட உள்ளன. குடியரசுத்தலைவர் தேர்தலில் போட்டியிட்ட திரௌபதி முர்மு மற்றும் யஷ்வந்த் சின்ஹா ஆகிய இருவரில் வெற்றி பெற்றவர் யார்? யார் யார் எத்தனை ஓட்டுகள் பெற்றுள்ளன போன்ற இன்னும் பல சுவாரசியமான தகவல்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்ள இந்த பக்கத்தை காணுங்கள்.
     
     
     
