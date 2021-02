இந்தியர்களுக்கு இந்தியாவை தெரியும்... வெளி சக்திகள் தலையிட வேண்டாம் - ரிஹானாவிற்கு சச்சின் பதிலடி

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

English summary

Sachin Tendulkar has said that Indians know India and that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has posted on his Twitter page that foreigners can be spectators and not try to be a participant.