    இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சிமாநாடு துவக்கம்

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: இந்தியா- அமெரிக்கா வர்த்தக கவுன்சில் ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று உரை நிகழ்த்துகிறார்.

    அமெரிக்க - இந்திய வர்த்தக கவுன்சில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டு 45 ஆண்டுகள் நிறைவடைகிறது. இந்த கவுன்சில் சார்பாக இந்தியா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாடு நடைபெறுகிறது. இந்த உச்சி மாநாட்டில் சிறப்பான வருங்காலத்தை கட்டமைத்தல் என்பது மையப் பொருளாகும்.

    இந்திய, அமெரிக்க அரசுகளின் கொள்கை வகுப்பாளர்கள், உயர்மட்ட அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் வர்த்தக, சமூக துறைகளின் கருத்தாளர்கள், தலைவர்கள் உள்ளிட்டோர் இந்த மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்கின்றனர். பிரதமர் மோடி இந்திய நேரப்படி இரவு 9 மணியளவில் உரையாற்றுவார்.

    7:39 PM, 22 Jul
    இந்திய பொருளாதாரத்தில் முன்னேற்றம்- ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் உரை
    7:39 PM, 22 Jul
    உலகெங்கிலும் 100 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட நாடுகளுக்கு இந்தியா மருந்துகளை வழங்கியுள்ளது. இந்தியா அமெரிக்கா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் இந்தியாவுக்கான அமெரிக்க தூதர் கென் ஜஸ்டர் பேச்சு
    7:27 PM, 22 Jul
    பொருளாதாரத்தில் முன்னேற்றம் காணப்படுகிறது- மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் பேச்சு அரசால் அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட பொருளாதார பேக்கேஜ் பலன் கொடுத்துள்ளது- அமெரிக்க-இந்திய ஐடியாஸ் உச்சிமாநாட்டில் உரை
    6:59 PM, 22 Jul
    வணிகத்தை தாண்டிய நட்பு இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா இடையே தேவை- வெளியுறவுத்துறை வெளிவிவகார அமைச்சர் ஜெய்சங்கர் பேச்சு
    6:56 PM, 22 Jul
    அமெரிக்கா புதிய கூட்டாளிகளுடன் சேர்ந்து செயல்பட வேண்டும்- இந்தியா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் வெளிவிவகார அமைச்சர் ஜெய்சங்கர் பேச்சு
    6:27 PM, 22 Jul
    இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சிமாநாடு துவக்கம். பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இரவு 9 மணிக்கு உரையாற்றுகிறார்.
    5:48 PM, 22 Jul
    இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா உச்சி மாநாட்டில், கொரோனாவுக்கு பிந்தைய காலகட்டத்தின் இரு நாட்டு உறவுகள் பற்றி விவாதிக்கப்பட வாய்ப்பு
    5:46 PM, 22 Jul
    இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சிமாநாட்டில் இரவு 9 மணிக்கு உரையாற்றுகிறேன்- பிரதமர் மோடி ட்வீட்
    5:39 PM, 22 Jul
    பிரிட்டனுக்கான முன்னாள் அமெரிக்கத் தூதர் நிக்கி ஹலேவும் உரை நிகழ்த்துகிறார்
    5:39 PM, 22 Jul
    வெர்ஜினியா மாகாண செனட்டர் மற்றும் செனட் இந்தியா காக்கசின் துணைத் தலைவர் மார்க் வார்னர் பங்கேற்கிறார்
    5:39 PM, 22 Jul
    இந்திய வெளியுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர் எஸ்.ஜெய்சங்கர், அமெரிக்க வெளியுறவுத் துறை செயலர் மைக் பாம்பியோ இந்த நிகழ்வில் பங்கேற்பு

    English summary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit.
