இந்தியா-அமெரிக்கா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சிமாநாடு துவக்கம்
டெல்லி: இந்தியா- அமெரிக்கா வர்த்தக கவுன்சில் ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று உரை நிகழ்த்துகிறார்.
அமெரிக்க - இந்திய வர்த்தக கவுன்சில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டு 45 ஆண்டுகள் நிறைவடைகிறது. இந்த கவுன்சில் சார்பாக இந்தியா ஐடியாஸ் உச்சி மாநாடு நடைபெறுகிறது. இந்த உச்சி மாநாட்டில் சிறப்பான வருங்காலத்தை கட்டமைத்தல் என்பது மையப் பொருளாகும்.
இந்திய, அமெரிக்க அரசுகளின் கொள்கை வகுப்பாளர்கள், உயர்மட்ட அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் வர்த்தக, சமூக துறைகளின் கருத்தாளர்கள், தலைவர்கள் உள்ளிட்டோர் இந்த மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்கின்றனர். பிரதமர் மோடி இந்திய நேரப்படி இரவு 9 மணியளவில் உரையாற்றுவார்.
India has provided pharmaceuticals for over 100 countries around the world. We have had tremendous cooperation with India, and post the visit of the President we've seen several conversations between President Trump and PM Modi: Ken Juster, US Envoy to India at India Ideas Summit pic.twitter.com/3E9s6oFwJh— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020
Smt @nsitharaman addresses the 2020 #IndiaIdeasSummit by U.S.-India Business Council today through video conference. pic.twitter.com/GChm7X8X1U— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) July 21, 2020
I think, the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements , go beyond alliances with which it has grown up in the last two generations: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar at India Ideas Summit pic.twitter.com/NLk84Ti1Or— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020
Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020
